News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kathakali At The Gateway

Kathakali At The Gateway

By REDIFF NEWS
May 24, 2023 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Each time G20 delegates come visiting -- G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group delegates are currently in Mumbai -- one or the other city landmark gets a facelift of sorts.

And what cannot be refurbished or restored gets hidden behind barricades with G20 Welcome Delegates banners.

On Tuesday, the current lot of G20 visitors toured three colonial landmarks in south Mumbai -- the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's heritage building headquarters, the magnificent Gateway of India and the Taj Palace hotel.

They were given a briefing by BMC's disaster management department, informed about the civic body's preparedness to handle various disasters.

By the way, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal has promised Mumbaikars that there will be no flooding in the city this monsoon as it happens every year. Fingers crossed, folks.

 

IMAGE: A G20 delegate dances along with Kathakali artistes during a light and sound show at the Gateway of India. All Photographs: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A G20 delegate dances the lavni with local artistes at the Gateway.

 

IMAGE: A light and sound show at the Gateway, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal welcomes G20 delegates during their visit to the BMC HQ for a heritage walk.

 

IMAGE: The heritage walk, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies
G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies
'Came together to defeat...': Kejriwal meets Uddhav
'Came together to defeat...': Kejriwal meets Uddhav
Australia's prediction: Warner set to dominate Ashes!
Australia's prediction: Warner set to dominate Ashes!
UP court acquits Azam Khan in hate speech case
UP court acquits Azam Khan in hate speech case
Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch
Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why G20 Meet In Kashmir Is Significant

Why G20 Meet In Kashmir Is Significant

How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?

How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances