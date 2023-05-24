Kathakali At The Gateway

Each time G20 delegates come visiting -- G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group delegates are currently in Mumbai -- one or the other city landmark gets a facelift of sorts.

And what cannot be refurbished or restored gets hidden behind barricades with G20 Welcome Delegates banners.

On Tuesday, the current lot of G20 visitors toured three colonial landmarks in south Mumbai -- the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's heritage building headquarters, the magnificent Gateway of India and the Taj Palace hotel.

They were given a briefing by BMC's disaster management department, informed about the civic body's preparedness to handle various disasters.

By the way, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal has promised Mumbaikars that there will be no flooding in the city this monsoon as it happens every year. Fingers crossed, folks.

IMAGE: A G20 delegate dances along with Kathakali artistes during a light and sound show at the Gateway of India. All Photographs: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A G20 delegate dances the lavni with local artistes at the Gateway.

IMAGE: A light and sound show at the Gateway, here and below.

IMAGE: Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal welcomes G20 delegates during their visit to the BMC HQ for a heritage walk

IMAGE: The heritage walk, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com