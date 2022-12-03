News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies

G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies

By Sandeep Dahiya
December 03, 2022 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A sumptuous meal of Dal, Bati, Churma or Jodhpuri Kabuli pulao, followed by a lip-smacking dessert of Bikaneri ghevar or Jodhpuri mawa kachauri.

Delegates of G20 countries can choose from a wide range of Rajasthani delicacies during the first Sherpa meeting under Indian presidency in Udaipur.

The delegates will arrive in the city of lakes on Sunday and the meetings will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they will visit the magnificent 15th-century Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand and Ranakpur Jain temple in Pali district.

 

Apart from Rajasthani, the delegates will be served south-Indian dishes, Hyderabadi, Gujarati and Punjabi delicacies during the four days, Udaipur tourism deputy director Shikha Saxena told PTI.

"Indian food, with special focus on Rajasthani taste, will be the key highlights of the menu. All varieties of food and wellness drinks are there," Saxena said.

The famous Dal, Bati and Churma, with each having different varieties, Gatta curry, Ker sangri, Rajasthani gatta pulao, will be served.

In Indian dessert, Bikaneri ghevar, Jodhpuri mawa kachauri, three types of shrikhand, saffron kheer, malai ghevar, roshogolla, makkhan bada will be the key highlights.

Moreover, motichoor, besan and dry fruits laddus will also be there.

Traditional Rajasthani food station, Hyderabdi food corner, Pakauda station, pav station, street food station and other will be set up at the venues.

A grand reception will be held at the Hotel Leela Palace for the delegates on Sunday. The next day, discussions will start at the darbar hall of hotel Taj Fateh Prakash Palace.

During their visit, the delegates will visit the City Palace and Jagmandir, where cultural performances will be held.

The delegates will also get a glimpse of rural life at Shilpgram at the West Zone Cultural Centre, according to official sources

The three-day meeting will have sessions on various topics like accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; multilateralism; food, fuel and fertiliser; and women-led development.

After the sessions, the delegates will visit the Shilpgram and enjoy cultural performances at Manek Chowk in the City Palace complex.

On Wednesday, they will visit the magnificent 15th-century Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand. From there, they will head to Pali district to visit the Ranakpur temple, one of the most brilliant architectural monuments in the country.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sandeep Dahiya
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
G20 Is Here, Folks!
G20 Is Here, Folks!
As India begins G-20 presidency, here's what Modi said
As India begins G-20 presidency, here's what Modi said
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
Australia rout India in 4th Test, seal hockey series
Australia rout India in 4th Test, seal hockey series
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups
The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match-ups
India to curb import of Chinese of fans, smart meters
India to curb import of Chinese of fans, smart meters
Pragg, 3rd Youngest Arjuna Awardee
Pragg, 3rd Youngest Arjuna Awardee
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use

Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances