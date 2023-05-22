News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why G20 Meet In Kashmir Is Significant

Why G20 Meet In Kashmir Is Significant

By REDIFF NEWS
May 22, 2023 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

About 60 foreign delegates arrived in Srinagar on Monday, May 22, 2023, for the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- in August 2019.

Officials said the delegates from several countries of the G20 grouping arrived on a chartered flight at the Srinagar international airport amidst tight security.

 

IMAGE: G20 foreign delegates being welcomed by college girls on their arrival in Srinagar. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The cavalcade of G20 delegates moves towards the venue after their arrival in Srinagar under strict security, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol the river Jhelum as the cavalcade of G20 delegates moves towards the venue.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
What PM Modi has in mind for India as G20 chair
All support for India's G20 presidency success: US
All support for India's G20 presidency success: US
Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away
Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away
'Why does India need to be woken up?'
'Why does India need to be woken up?'
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshis, busts Qaeda unit
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshis, busts Qaeda unit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?

How Will Modi Shape The G20 Opportunity?

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances