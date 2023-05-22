Why G20 Meet In Kashmir Is Significant

About 60 foreign delegates arrived in Srinagar on Monday, May 22, 2023, for the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- in August 2019.

Officials said the delegates from several countries of the G20 grouping arrived on a chartered flight at the Srinagar international airport amidst tight security.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: G20 foreign delegates being welcomed by college girls on their arrival in Srinagar.

IMAGE: The cavalcade of G20 delegates moves towards the venue after their arrival in Srinagar under strict security, here and below.

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol the river Jhelum as the cavalcade of G20 delegates moves towards the venue.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com