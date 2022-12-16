Mumbai's G20 Cover Up

G20 delegates are in Mumbai, so the Maximum City has got hurriedly painted walls and makeover as you can see in the images below:

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Big Coverup.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The previous picture is of a large settlement of slums in , north west Mumbai on a hill beside the Western Express Highway. The complete waste disposal of the settlement is being covered with green.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Nullahs on the highway covered up with green and white.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A settlement in Kandivli east, north west Mumbai, covered up completely.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: As you get closer, you get a glimpse of Mumbai life behind the green curtains...

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Morning life when bread and milk are delivered. Why is this being covered up?

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: This kind of cleanup is welcome. But please don't hamper the morning rush hour and block the highway to clean the roads! A little earlier would be welcome. And oh yes, Every Day, not just for the G20 visitors.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An inside look at what's behind one more of the cover-ups. This hole on the highway has been there for months and it is only now being covered up!

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Some nice painted walls have come up too. This is good for the eyes!

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A closer look...

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Decorative palm trees in mitti ka planters!...

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Making good use of the rocky hill beside the highway. Now, this is great creative work. Kudos to the people who did this.

IMAGE: Green curtains put up outside the Jogeshwari slums, north west Mumbai, along the Western Express Highway. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Green curtains put up outside the Jogeshwari slums along the Western Express Highway. Photograph: PTI Photo

