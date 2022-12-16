News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai's G20 Cover Up

Mumbai's G20 Cover Up

By RAJESH KARKERA
December 16, 2022 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

G20 delegates are in Mumbai, so the Maximum City has got hurriedly painted walls and makeover as you can see in the images below:

 

IMAGE: The Big Coverup. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The previous picture is of a large settlement of slums in , north west Mumbai on a hill beside the Western Express Highway. The complete waste disposal of the settlement is being covered with green. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Nullahs on the highway covered up with green and white. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A settlement in Kandivli east, north west Mumbai, covered up completely. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: As you get closer, you get a glimpse of Mumbai life behind the green curtains... Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Morning life when bread and milk are delivered. Why is this being covered up? Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: This kind of cleanup is welcome. But please don't hamper the morning rush hour and block the highway to clean the roads! A little earlier would be welcome. And oh yes, Every Day, not just for the G20 visitors. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: An inside look at what's behind one more of the cover-ups. This hole on the highway has been there for months and it is only now being covered up! Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Some nice painted walls have come up too. This is good for the eyes! Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: A closer look... Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Decorative palm trees in mitti ka planters!... Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Making good use of the rocky hill beside the highway. Now, this is great creative work. Kudos to the people who did this. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Green curtains put up outside the Jogeshwari slums, north west Mumbai, along the Western Express Highway. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Green curtains put up outside the Jogeshwari slums along the Western Express Highway. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
Why Air Quality In Mumbai Is So BAD
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
Modi Set To Use G20 Presidency For Domestic Use
1971 War: Prisoner Of War In Pakistan
1971 War: Prisoner Of War In Pakistan
Indian forces are firmly in control: Army on LAC clash
Indian forces are firmly in control: Army on LAC clash
FTX Failure: Lessons To Be Learnt
FTX Failure: Lessons To Be Learnt
Mistry death: 'Anahita hadn't worn seat belt properly'
Mistry death: 'Anahita hadn't worn seat belt properly'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

G20 Is Here, Folks!

G20 Is Here, Folks!

G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies

G20 delegates to get a taste of Rajasthani delicacies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances