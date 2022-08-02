News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik ends hunger strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 02, 2022 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail for the last 10 days, has discontinued his fasting after he was informed that his demands have been conveyed to the authorities concerned, prison officials said.

Malik began an indefinite hunger strike on July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case in which he is an accused.

The 56-year-old chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.

He has deferred his hunger strike for two months at the request of the Director General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel, the officials said.

 

The DG has conveyed to Malik that the demands raised by him have been sent to the authorities concerned and he will be informed of the decision on the same, said a senior jail official.

"Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since July 22, has today (Monday) evening, discontinued his fasting," Goel said.

Meanwhile, Malik was shifted to the RML hospital on July 26 following a fluctuation in blood pressure, from where he returned to jail on July 29 and continued his fast.

The separatist leader, who is in a high-risk cell in Tihar's prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation room where he was being given IV fluids, the officials said.

Malik had submitted a letter to the doctors at the hospital, saying he did not want to be treated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Pakistan army threw us on the roads'
'Pakistan army threw us on the roads'
'Nobody pays attention to Kashmiris'
'Nobody pays attention to Kashmiris'
Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yaseen Malik as abductor
Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yaseen Malik as abductor
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
US used R9X Hellfire missile to eliminate Qaeda chief
PM's brother stages dharna at Jantar Mantar
PM's brother stages dharna at Jantar Mantar
Money kept without my knowledge: Partha's aide Arpita
Money kept without my knowledge: Partha's aide Arpita
ED raids National Herald in Delhi, 11 other locations
ED raids National Herald in Delhi, 11 other locations
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Jack, John, Alpha, Golf brought down Yasin Malik

How Jack, John, Alpha, Golf brought down Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik Verdict: Clashes In Srinagar

Yasin Malik Verdict: Clashes In Srinagar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances