Rediff.com  » News » Yasin Malik Verdict: Srinagar Shuts Down

Yasin Malik Verdict: Srinagar Shuts Down

By Rediff News Bureau
May 25, 2022 17:25 IST
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the National Investigation Agency sought the death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a terror funding case.

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of Srinagar ahead of the court's verdict.

Please click on the images for glimpses from Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: A view of Srinagar's main business hub Lal Chowk on Wednesday. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a strict vigil through drone cameras.

 

IMAGE: Srinagar residents seen in shut down Lal Chowk.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel on extra vigil.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
