Kashmiri rifleman Rana leaves behind broken heart, shattered dreams

A soldier's family in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar was preparing for his marriage in December but fate had something else in store as the braveheart laid down his life fighting terrorists in Rajouri district.

IMAGE: Rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana's mortal remains being brought to his residence in Kishtwar, September 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI video screen grab

The mortal remains of rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana, a son of the soil, was brought in a decorated military vehicle from the border district of Rajouri to his hometown Kishtwar, where thousands of mourners gathered to bid him a tearful adieu on Thursday.

Rifleman Rana of 63 Rashtriya Rifles made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during an encounter in remote Narla village of Rajouri district on Tuesday. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in the gunbattle which continued till Wednesday, also claiming the life of Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the Army's dog unit.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house of Rana at hilly hamlet Wasnoti-Galigarh, 15 km from Kishtwar town, where his fiancee joined the mourners and burst into tears.

”I have not imagined such a fate which has shattered my life... Had I known about such a happening, I would have met him for once and talked to him but could not do so as a respect for my family,” she said amid wails from the family and friends.

The body of Rana was supposed to reach his hometown after a wreath-laying ceremony at a military garrison in Rajouri on Wednesday but bad weather did not allow helicopter operation and later his tricolour-wrapped coffin was dispatched by road.

The body of the fallen hero reached his house by midnight and later it was taken in a procession to a nearby cremation ground Thursday morning amid high pitch sloganeering in praise of his sacrifice, nation and the Army. Anti-terrorism slogans also rent the air.

The cremation took place with full military honours, including a wreath-laying ceremony and a gun salute. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal and several politicians also turned up to pay their respects to the deceased soldier.

”The preparations for his (Rana's) marriage were in full swing when we heard the unfortunate news of his death, leaving all of us disheartened,” Rajinder Singh Sen, a relative of the slain soldier, told PTI.

He said Rana turned 26 this year and his marriage was scheduled for December 2.

”His father Subash Chander Rana is a farmer, having a total of four sons. His elder brother is also in the Army presently posted in Punjab. Rana had joined the Army about eight years ago and was a brave man,” Sen said.

He said the popularity of the soldier can be judged by the participation of people in his funeral procession. ”You can see all the eyes are moist over the loss of the braveheart.”

Paying rich tributes to the slain soldier, retired soldier Shiv Kumar said it is very unfortunate that terrorists have once again started their activities, which were evident with the killing of three Army and police officers in another encounter in south Kashmir's Kokernag.

”Stern action is needed to be taken against terrorists to end this menace,” he said.