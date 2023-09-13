News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » JK: Army colonel, cop critically injured in gunfight with terrorists

JK: Army colonel, cop critically injured in gunfight with terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2023 16:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An army colonel and a policeman were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area in Anantnag district of Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists hiding in Gadole area this morning, a police official said.

The colonel and the police officer sustained critical injuries in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

 

"Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The operation was going on till last reports were received.

The banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of LeT, has claimed responsibility.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari
Six airbags won't be mandatory for cars: Gadkari
'Only 2 people' know agenda: Cong on spl Parl session
'Only 2 people' know agenda: Cong on spl Parl session
Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious
Nipah variant in Kerala from B'desh, less infectious
No coaching future! What's Saina Nehwal's next move?
No coaching future! What's Saina Nehwal's next move?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'

2nd terrorist who got away killed in Rajouri encounter

2nd terrorist who got away killed in Rajouri encounter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances