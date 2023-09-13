News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2nd terrorist who gave security forces the slip killed in J-K's Rajouri

2nd terrorist who gave security forces the slip killed in J-K's Rajouri

Source: PTI
September 13, 2023 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A second terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, raising the death toll during the ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to three, officials said.

IMAGE: Security forces fan out around Narla village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, September 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in an encounter in the remote Narla village on Tuesday. An Army personnel and Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the Army's dog unit, also died while three security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said another terrorist was killed in Wednesday's encounter.

Despite bad weather, security forces laid a strong cordon around the area, 75 kilometres from Rajouri town, throughout the night and extended the search to nearby areas in the morning, officials said.

 

Intermittent firing was reported during the night, creating fear among locals who demanded permanent security posts, they said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday and fired a few rounds after noticing the suspicious movement of two people, the officials said.

However, both the suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness and the thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack and some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for Ravi Kumar, the slain rifleman from Kishtwar district, at the Army garrison in Rajouri early on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (Rajouri) Vikas Kundal and senior Army officers along with those from other ranks laid wreaths on Kumar's coffin. His body is being airlifted to his hometown for last rites with full military honours.

"White Knight Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Ravi during 'Op Sujaligala' in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered," the Kammu-based XVI Corps said in a post on X.

A defence spokesperson said a brave Army dog lost her life while saving her handler during Tuesday's gunfight.

"The Army dog, Kent, was at the forefront of Operation Sujaligala. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. She came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding her handler, she laid down her own life in the best traditions of the Indian Army," the spokesperson said.

On September 4, a terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in nearby Gali Sohab village in the Chassana area of Reasi district.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the deaths of about 26 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side from across the border, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'
'Terrorism in Kashmir can be eliminated...'
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Plan to withdraw Army from J-K put off indefinitely
Local Lashkar terrorists attacked Bihar workers in J-K
Local Lashkar terrorists attacked Bihar workers in J-K
How KL Rahul overcame his nerves to dominate
How KL Rahul overcame his nerves to dominate
2 senior cops transferred over Rahman concert mess
2 senior cops transferred over Rahman concert mess
Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final
Pakistan, Sri Lanka in battle to face India in final
Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?
Who Will Be Exposed In The Vaccine War?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists

The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists

Soldier, Army dog Kent killed in J-K encounter

Soldier, Army dog Kent killed in J-K encounter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances