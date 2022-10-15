News
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmiri Pandits protest killing of Krishan Bhat by terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 15, 2022 19:03 IST
Hundreds of protesting displaced Kashmiri Pandit employees, who are seeking their relocation from the valley, on Saturday blocked Jammu-Akhnoor road to protest the latest targeted killing of their community member by terrorists in the valley.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandits protest against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, in Jammu, October 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Puran Krishan Bhat was fired upon by terrorists near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir's Shopian district this afternoon, resulting in his death.

 

The Pandits, employed under prime minister's employment package, are on protest at relief commissioners office in Jammu over the past five months following the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat in Kashmir last May.

As the news of the latest killing of Kashmiri Pandit broke out, they came out of the protest site and marched towards the main road and blocked the highway, amid high pitch sloganeering to denounce the target killings by terrorists and the alleged failure of the government to deal with the situation.

"Our worst fears have once again come true with the latest killing. We have already fled the valley otherwise we feel many of us have been done to death," one of the protesters, Nikhil Kaul said.

He said they have been saying that the situation in the valley is not safe for them but "this government remained unmoved and paid no heed to their pleas for relocation."

Yogesh Pandit, another protester, said the administration is trying to pressure them to rejoin their duties by issuing 'death warrants' in the form of making biometric attendance mandatory and stopping their salaries.

"The killing of Bhat exposed the government claims about the improved security situation in the valley. We will not return till the situation becomes normal in true sense," he said.

Pandit said they have tried to reach the government through memorandums and protests for their relocation from the valley following the series of targeted killings over the past one year.

"This government is deaf, dumb and blind," the agitated Pandit said, asking what was their fault for which they are being brutally killed by terrorists.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activist also joined the protesters and set ablaze an effigy of Pakistan to condemn the frequent target killings by terrorists in the valley.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
