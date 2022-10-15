News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Terrorists murder Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian in yet another targeted killing

Terrorists murder Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian in yet another targeted killing

Last updated on: October 15, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protest against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian, October 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

 

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," the Jammu Kashmir police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam
Terrorists gun down Hindu teacher in J-K's Kulgam
SIT to probe Kashmiri Pandit's killing after outrage
SIT to probe Kashmiri Pandit's killing after outrage
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
What I Saw When The Kashmiri Pandits Fled in 1990
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
PIX: India trounce Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup
Saibaba to stay in jail as SC overturns HC acquittal
Saibaba to stay in jail as SC overturns HC acquittal
Hey Kareena, what do you think of Jenaya's look?
Hey Kareena, what do you think of Jenaya's look?
Delay in justice major challenge for citizens: Modi
Delay in justice major challenge for citizens: Modi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Another Kashmiri Pandit killed, exodus call issued

Another Kashmiri Pandit killed, exodus call issued

Lashkar terrorists shoot dead Pandit in govt office

Lashkar terrorists shoot dead Pandit in govt office

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances