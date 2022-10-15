Terrorists murder Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian in yet another targeted killing

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu protest against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian, October 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Puran Krishan was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of south Kashmir district, they said, adding that doctors declared Krishan brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

"Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to an orchard in Chowdari Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," the Jammu Kashmir police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, they added.