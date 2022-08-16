News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 Kashmiri Pandit brothers shot at by terrorist in orchard, 1 killed in JK

2 Kashmiri Pandit brothers shot at by terrorist in orchard, 1 killed in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 16, 2022 13:28 IST
A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

 

Terrorists have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week.

A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
