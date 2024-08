Independence Day saw the Kashmir Valley get its first Balidan Stambh -- martyrs' memorial -- at Pratap Park in the heart of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Balidan Stambh has been constructed in Srinagar as a tribute to the personnel of the Indian Army, J&K police and paramilitary forces who have laid down their lives fighting terrorists.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the first-ever Balidan Stambh In Kashmir, here and below.

