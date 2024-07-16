News
Proud of my son, says martyred Army captain's father

Proud of my son, says martyred Army captain's father

Source: PTI
July 16, 2024 17:30 IST
Father of martyred Army captain Brijesh Thapa on Tuesday said he was proud of his son who was killed in action while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

IMAGE: Security forces conduct a search operation in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: ANI Photo

Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd) recalled that his son was inspired by him and from his childhood wanted to join the Indian Army.

"I feel proud of my son," the retired Army officer said.

 

"This is an Army operation and there is always risk in such ops," he told PTI over phone from Jing Tea Estate in Darjeeling's Lebong.

Col Thapa maintained that whatever the risk is, the Army personnel have to work sincerely.

"My son has done well in such a risky operation and did it sincerely," he said.

Col Thapa said that Brijesh was a qualified engineer, but opted to join the Army.

"He was 27 years old and joined the Army five years back," he said.

He said that Brijesh last spoke to him over the phone on July 14.

The retired Army officer said that he was informed of the incident by the authorities on Monday night. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
