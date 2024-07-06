Meet The Real Heroes of India

President Droupadi Murmu conferred 26 Shaurya Chakras (seven posthumous) to personnel of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces and state/Union Territory Police during a defence investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on July 5, 2024.

The awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The Shaurya Chakra is India's third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Vikas Bhambhu, Sena Medal, 252 Army Aviation Squadron, posthumously.

In October 2022, he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and displayed extraordinary courage and flying skills by steering the helicopter which caught fire away from an inhabited area. All photographs: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Mustafa Bohara, 252 Army Aviation Squadron, posthumously.

In October 2022, he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and displayed extraordinary courage and flying skills by steering the helicopter which caught fire away from an inhabited area.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Constable Safiullah Qadri, Jammu & Kashmir Police, posthumously.

In April 2022, he showed indomitable gallantry beyond the call of duty and eliminated two terrorists.

In another incident, he fell prey to bullets from terrorists and made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Rifleman Kulbushan Manta, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, 52nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, posthumously.

He was part of a joint operation in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir when due to his gallant action and immense tactical acumen, a terrorist was captured alive.

In this operation, he made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Rifleman Alok Rao, 18 Assam Rifles, posthumously.

In May 2023, he was part of an internal security column deployed in the most sensitive area of Manipur. He showed exemplary courage and saved many lives by returning fire on armed insurgents and forcing them to flee.

He sustained a gunshot wound and made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Havildar Vivek Singh Tomar, 5th Battalion The Rajputana Rifles, posthumously.

In January 2023, he was deployed at a forward post in the Central Glacier when with total disregard for personal safety, he prevented a major fire incident and saved many lives.

However, due to inhalation of smoke, his health deteriorated and he made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Captain M V Pranjal, The Corps of Signals, 63rd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles, posthumously.

During an operation, he engaged the terrorists with minimum cover. Demonstrating unflinching bravery, he saved the lives of civilians and sustained contact with the terrorists leading to their elimination later.He made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation after suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Constable/GD Gamit Mukesh Kumar, 61 CRPF.

In 2021 during an operation in Srinagar, he displayed tactical acumen and nerves of steel and eliminated a terrorist who was later identified as a category 'A++' terrorist.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Sub Inspector Faroz Ahmad Dar, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

During an operation in Srinagar in January 2022, he took the front in the elimination of a terrorist while ensuring the safety and security of the civilians of the area.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Sub Inspector Amit Raina, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

During an operation in January 2022 in Srinagar, displaying utmost courage in the face of the enemy, he left his cover without caring for his life. He advanced towards the terrorist and in a face-to-face gunfight, neutralised the category 'A' terrorist.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh, 205 CoBRA, CRPF.

In February 2022, during an operation against Naxals in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, he demonstrated unwavering determination and fearlessness sustaining severe and critical injuries.

Displaying extraordinary valour, even after losing his left foot he continued to provide covering fire to support his troop's further advancement.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Constable Varun Singh, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

He displayed tremendous grit and determination, act of gallantry and a never-say-die-spirit under the most challenging circumstances leading to elimination of category 'A' terrorist and recovery of arms/ammunitions from the possession of terrorists.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal, Jammu & Kashmir Police.

In June 2022, during an operation in Srinagar, showing exceptional bravery and indomitable will, he neutralised a terrorist.

Sensing an imminent threat to his team, he left his cover and advanced bravely to neutralise another terrorist.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Rajendra Prasad Jat, The Dogra Regiment, 62nd Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles.

He displayed unparalleled valour and exceptional leadership in Operation Watrehal, leading to the elimination of hardcore terrorists.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Naik Bhim Singh, 9th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles.

During an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2022, he displayed extraordinary bravery and heroic courage by charging out of his position to surprise a terrorist and neutralise him at point-blank range.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Ravinder Singh Rawat, The Armoured Corps, 44th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles.

He has exhibited inspiring leadership in many successful operations, resulting in the elimination of many hardcore terrorists.

In August 2022, he injured one terrorist and eliminated another in a close gunfight.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Sachin Negi, The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion The Rashtriya Rifles.

He has exhibited exceptional professionalism and bravery in many successful operations.

In one of the operations, with disregard for personal safety, Major Sachin dashed out of his cover and eliminated a terrorist and injured another.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Wing Commander Shailesh Singh.

During a mission, his helicopter came under intense fire which caused damage to critical systems.

Undeterred and unfazed, Wing Commander Shailesh made a timely decision to divert to the nearest helipad and recovered the helicopter and all the personnel safely.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Maneo Francis PF, 21st Battalion, The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces).

In an operation in Manipur, he eliminated an insurgent group's commander and injured another insurgent at close range.

He showed resolute leadership and gallantry, and continued engaging the remaining insurgents to ensure the safety of his team.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Havildar Sanjay Kumar, 9 Assam Rifles.

In May 2023 when armed insurgents opened fire, he deployed his light machine gun and ensured the safety of his entire column. He displayed exceptional courage and tactical acumen despite being hit by a bullet.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath.

In May 2023, after a technical glitch, he successfully belly-landed an aircraft on the Hindan runway, displaying flawless crew coordination and ensuring safe evacuation of the crew from the aircraft.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera.

In March 2023, he stepped up fearlessly as a lead diver when the ONGC reported an operational emergency in a fuel production storage and offloading vessel.

He dived in a perilous and hostile diving operation showing gallantry and disregard for personal safety.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Sinh, 21st Battalion The Mahar Regiment.During an operation in June 2023, he displayed indomitable courage and devotion beyond the call of duty which resulted in the elimination of a hardcore terrorist.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Captain Akshat Upadhyay, 20th Battalion The Jat Regiment.

During an operation in May 2023, Captain Akshat showed unparalleled bravery and the highest standards of tactical acumen to eliminate four insurgents and apprehend five in a team effort.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred Shaurya Chakra upon Parshotam Kumar, a farmer and member of the Village Defence Committee.

He displayed astute patriotism and inspirational acts of gallantry under fire when he tailed the terrorists and maintained contact till security forces closed in.

His brave act led to the neutralisation of one terrorist.

IMAGE: President Murmu conferred the Shaurya Chakra upon Major Amandeep Jakhar, 4th Battalion The Sikh Regiment.

During an operation in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control in June 2023, he put his own life at risk to save his troops and ensured that the operation was a success which resulted in the elimination of five heavily armed terrorists.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com