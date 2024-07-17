Their Sacrifice Won't Go In Vain

On July 15-16, four soldiers -- Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay -- were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, other Indian Army officers and soldiers paid homage to the four bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the Republic.
IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar pay his respects to Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Army officers and jawans mourn the four bravehearts, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage to Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Captain Brijesh Thapa. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Naik D Rajesh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sepoy Bijendra. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com