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Home  » News » Karnataka to get 4 deputy CMs; cabinet berth for Siddaramaiah's son

Karnataka to get 4 deputy CMs; cabinet berth for Siddaramaiah's son

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 29, 2026 09:57 IST

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Karnataka's political landscape is set for a significant shift as D K Shivakumar meets with top Congress leaders to strategise the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, addressing key appointments and leadership transitions.

Shivakumar set to take over from Siddaramaiah

IMAGE: Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah join hands with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara during a press conference, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • D K Shivakumar will meet with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the Karnataka cabinet reshuffle.
  • The meeting will prioritise discussions on Rajya Sabha and MLC candidates.
  • Several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet may not retain their positions in the new cabinet.
  • The Congress party is considering appointing four Deputy CMs to ensure social and regional balance.
  • Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, is expected to be inducted into the DK Shivakumar cabinet with a significant ministry.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday to discuss the state cabinet reshuffle, sources said.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepped down on Thursday after months of speculation about a leadership change.

 

According to party sources, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and All India Congress Committee Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will hold discussions with the party's top leadership.

Rajya Sabha candidates, MLC candidates and Cabinet reshuffle will be the top priority during the meeting, sources added.

Sources further said several ministers from the Siddaramaiah cabinet are unlikely to get a berth in the Shivakumar-led Cabinet. To maintain social and regional balance in the government, four Deputy CMs can be appointed, party sources indicated.

Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, Member of the Legislative Council, is all expected to be inducted into the Shivakumar Cabinet and is likely to get a heavyweight ministry to send a continuity message of Siddaramaiah's legacy, sources said.

Shivakumar Reaches Delhi

The date of the Congress Legislative Party meeting, which seems to be a formality, will be finalised on Friday, following which the date of the oath ceremony of Shivakumar as chief minister will be decided, sources added.

Out of four Rajya Sabha seats up for polls in Karnataka, Congress is set to comfortably win two and has an edge on the third seat where it needs a few votes, according to sources.

Surjewala will submit the panel for two Rajya Sabha seats out of three, and Kharge will be repeated in the RS, sources said.

A panel of probable names will also be submitted to the top leadership for MLC polls in the state on seven seats.

Shivakumar arrived at Karnataka Bhavan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, late Thursday night.

Speaking on the situation, he said, "The weather is bad today. My CM has landed in Jaipur. Lots of turbulence."

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met Siddaramaiah and Surjewala at Jaipur airport.

According to Gehlot's Office, Siddaramaiah's flight was diverted to Jaipur instead of Delhi due to inclement weather.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, 'Had a warm meeting with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot at the Jaipur airport today.'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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