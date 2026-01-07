HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Amid leadership tussle, Sidda becomes longest-serving Karnataka CM

Source: PTI
January 07, 2026

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday etched his name into the history books, surpassing the record held by late Devaraj Urs, to become the longest serving CM of Karnataka.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being greeted by the public during a press conference, in Mysuru on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his second term as chief minister, 77-year-old Siddaramaiah on January 6 equalled Urs' record as the longest serving CM of the state for 2,792 days.

Urs, who is considered an icon of social justice and land reforms in the state, was a two-term CM for 2,113 days from March 20, 1972 to December 31, 1977, and for 679 days in second term from February 28, 1978 to January 7, 1980.

 

Siddaramaiah, who is also the only CM after Urs to complete a full five-year term, was in the office for 1,829 days in his first term from May 13, 2013 to May 15, 2018. In his second term so far since May 20, 2023, he has completed 963 days.

The achievement comes at a delicate time for the ruling party. Having reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, speculation regarding a "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has intensified.

Noting that he did not enter politics to break any record, Siddaramaiah had expressed confidence in completing his full five-year term.

He maintained that the final decision rests with the Congress high command.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar acknowledged the milestone and wished Siddaramaiah 'good luck'.

Several ministers and Congress leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah have expressed confidence about him completing full five years term.

Siddaramaiah's fans and followers have celebrated the feat by organising feasts across the state, with many gatherings featuring his favourite 'nati koli' (country chicken).

Source: PTI
