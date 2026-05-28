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Home  » News » Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah steps down, Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 15:35 IST

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Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has resigned, paving the way for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to take over, following directives from the Congress high command.

Siddaramaiah tenders resignation

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to Karnataka Governor. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially submitted his resignation.
  • D K Shivakumar is set to succeed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
  • The decision for Siddaramaiah to step down came from the Congress high command.
  • Siddaramaiah informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision at a breakfast meeting.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation on Thursday to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan here.

Governor's Special Secretary Receives Resignation

Special Secretary Prabhu Shankar received the resignation in the absence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

 

According to Lok Bhavan sources, Gehlot is in his native place, Indore, for personal reasons.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues accompanied Siddaramaiah as he tendered his resignation.

"I have received the resignation, but it will be accepted by the Governor," Prabhu Shankar told PTI.

Siddaramaiah Announced Resignation at Breakfast Meet

Earlier in the day at a breakfast hosted at his residence for cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah informed Ministers of his decision to step down and that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor, as per the directions of the Congress high command.

In a picture shared by the Chief Minister's Office from the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah is seen hugging an emotional Shivakumar. In another picture, CM hopeful Shivakumar is seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah and taking his blessings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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