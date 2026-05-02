Karnataka MLA Vinay Kulakarni faces disqualification from the Legislative Assembly following his conviction in the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar, marking a significant development in Indian politics and law.

Key Points Congress MLA Vinay Kulakarni disqualified from Karnataka Assembly after conviction in BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar's murder.

Kulkarni is serving a life sentence and is disqualified from the Assembly as of April 15, 2026.

The disqualification is under Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The case involves the 2016 murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar, allegedly orchestrated by Kulkarni due to political rivalry.

The CBI investigated the case, leading to Kulkarni's arrest and subsequent conviction.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday issued an official notification regarding the disqualification of Congress MLA Vinay Kulakarni following his conviction in the murder case of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.

The former minister is currently in prison, serving life imprisonment in the case.

"Consequent upon the conviction of Vinay Kulakarni, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Dharwad constituency, by the LXXXI Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge, Bengaluru City (CCH-82), in Spl CC No. 565/2021, he stands disqualified from the membership of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the date of conviction, i.e, April 15, 2026," the notification read.

"He stands disqualified in terms of the provisions of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years after his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent court," it added.

Impact of the Disqualification

Hence, one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant, the notification said.

Bypolls were held on April 9 to fill two other seats in the 224-member Assembly that fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs. The results will be declared on May 4.

Details of the Murder Case

On April 15, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat convicted Kulkarni and others under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and murder. Subsequently, on April 17, the court sentenced Kulkarni and 15 others convicted in the case to life imprisonment.

The case pertains to the killing of Goudar, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member, in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. Kulkarni was a minister at that time. Hired assailants attacked and hacked Goudar to death in his gym at Saptapur in Dharwad.

CBI Investigation and Arrest

Following demands from Goudar's family and others, the then-BJP government transferred the case to the CBI in 2019.

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2020, naming Vinay Kulakarni as the "main conspirator." It alleged that he perceived Yogeshgouda Goudar as a growing political rival in Dharwad and hired contract killers to eliminate him.

Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in 2020. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021 under certain conditions, including a ban on entering Dharwad district. However, in June 2025, the apex court cancelled his bail following allegations of witness tampering and attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

Kulkarni again sought bail in January 2026, but the High Court rejected it, citing judicial propriety.

However, the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 27 after noting that all witnesses had been examined.