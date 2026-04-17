Vinay Kulkarni Sentenced To Life In Goudar Murder Case

Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

Key Points Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.

Fifteen others convicted in connection with the Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case also received life sentences.

The CBI investigation revealed Kulkarni as the 'main conspirator' who hired contract killers due to political rivalry.

Key evidence included approver and eyewitness accounts, CDRs, tower locations, and CCTV footage.

Kulkarni faces disqualification as an MLA following the sentencing.

A Bengaluru court on Friday sentenced Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni to life imprisonment in the BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case.

The court also sentenced 15 others convicted in connection with the case to life imprisonment.

On Wednesday, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, the Judge of the Special Court for cases involving elected representatives, convicted Kulkarni and others under IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and murder.

The case pertains to the killing of Goudar, a BJP zilla panchayat member, in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. Kulkarni was a minister at that time.

Hired assailants attacked and hacked Goudar to death in his gym at Saptapur in Dharwad.

Following demands from Goudar's family and others, the then BJP government transferred the case to the CBI in 2019.

CBI Investigation and Chargesheet

CBI advocate Hema stated that the central agency filed a chargesheet against 21 people in connection with the case. The court, after conducting the trial convicted 17 accused persons for murder, conspiracy, destroying evidence, and screening the offenders.

Speaking to reporters, she said the court passed sentence today, giving the 16 accused persons "double life imprisonment" for both murder and conspiracy. "The accused persons will remain in jail until their death," she added.

Another accused, who was the circle inspector of police, was charged with destroying evidence and screening the offender, the advocate added. "He was given 7 years of rigorous imprisonment."

Financial Penalties and Compensation

Hema said the court imposed a total fine of about Rs 12.50 lakh and awarded Rs 16 lakh in compensation to the victims' children and brother Gurunath Goudar.

She said the main challenge in this case was that many witnesses were threatened "not to tell the truth."

Legal Proceedings and Evidence

Kulkarni faces disqualification as an MLA following this sentencsing, official sources said.

While the CBI sought a life sentence without remission for Kulkarni, who is accused number 15, on April 16, the MLA's advocate appealed for the minimum sentence, citing his social services, political background and responsibilities toward his children and other family members.

According to advocates, approver evidence, eyewitness evidence, CDRs, tower locations, and CCTV footage were key evidence for the case.

Another CBI advocate said the accused persons will have to spend time in jail until their natural death. The government holds the power of remission after 14 years.

Political Rivalry and Arrest

The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in 2020, naming Kulkarni as the 'main conspirator'. It alleged that he perceived Goudar as a growing political rival in Dharwad, and hired contract killers to eliminate him.

Kulkarni was arrested by the CBI in 2020. He got bail from the Supreme Court in August 2021 under conditions, including a ban on entering Dharwad district.

However, in June 2025, the apex court cancelled his bail, following allegations of witness tampering and attempts to influence prosecution witnesses.

Kulkarni again sought bail in January 2026, but the High Court rejected it, citing judicial propriety. However, the Supreme Court granted bail on February 27 after noting all witnesses had been examined.

Under Indian law, murder typically falls under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes life imprisonment or the death penalty. The next stage in the legal process would likely involve appeals to higher courts, potentially the High Court and then the Supreme Court, as the convicted seek to overturn the verdict.