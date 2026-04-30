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Six Sentenced To Death In BJP Leader Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 21:12 IST

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In a shocking verdict, six individuals have been sentenced to death by a Karnataka court for the 2025 murder of BJP leader Venkatesh Kurubara, highlighting the severity of the crime and the court's commitment to justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six convicts have been sentenced to death for the 2025 murder of BJP leader Venkatesh Kurubara in Karnataka.
  • The First Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the sentence after examining witnesses and hearing arguments.
  • The victim, Venkatesh Kurubara, was attacked with machetes and iron rods after being knocked off his bike.
  • Personal rivalry was cited as the motive behind the murder of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Six convicts in the 2025 murder case of BJP leader Venkatesh Kurubara have been sentenced to death by the First Additional District and Sessions Court here, Police said on Thursday.

Details of the Conviction

Ravi, Vijay alias Mailari, Dhanraja, Bhima alias Bharat, Salim, and Gangadhar Gowli were sentenced by Judge Sadanand Nagappa Nayak on Thursday, police said.

 

"The FIR was registered on 8-10-2025. Within two months, a charge sheet was filed against eleven people. The Court today announced the quantum of punishment; six people have been sentenced to the death penalty. Police put significant effort into this case, and arrests were also very challenging," Koppal SP Ram L Arasiddi told reporters.

The Murder Incident

On the night of October 8, 2025, miscreants in a car rammed the bike of Kurubara, the BJP Yuva Morcha Gangavathi city unit chief, causing him to fall. He was then attacked with machetes and iron rods and murdered.

Motive Behind the Crime

Personal rivalry was the reason behind the murder, according to officials.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

After hearing arguments and examining numerous witnesses over a period since the case reached the court, the judge announced the quantum of punishment on Thursday, officials said.

The SP said that most of the convicts had several other cases against them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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