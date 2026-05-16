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Karnataka Jewellery Shop Robbed, Lakhs Worth Of Gold Stolen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 18:45 IST

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A jewellery shop in Karnataka was targeted by thieves who stole gold and silver worth over Rs 40 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A jewellery shop in Chikkanshihosur village, Karnataka, was robbed in the early hours of Saturday.
  • Six unidentified men allegedly broke into the shop and stole gold and silver worth over Rs 40 lakh.
  • The thieves cut open the shutters and covered CCTV cameras before stealing a safe locker.
  • Police are investigating the theft and have clues about the vehicle used in the robbery.

Six unidentified men allegedly broke into a jewellery shop and decamped with gold and silver articles worth over Rs 40 lakh in this district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Details Of The Karnataka Jewellery Shop Robbery

The theft occurred at a jewellery shop in Chikkanshihosur village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district between 1.45 am and 2.30 am, they said.

 

According to police, the six men, with their faces covered and wearing gloves, allegedly broke into the shop after midnight by cutting open both shutters.

After gaining entry, they covered three of the four CCTV cameras installed inside the shop and decamped with a safe locker. However, their act was recorded on one CCTV camera that was not covered.

Investigation Into The Jewellery Theft

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said 19 kg of silver items worth Rs 21 lakh and 219 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 22 lakh were stolen from the shop.

A case of theft has been registered, he said.

"We have some clues about the vehicle used to transport the stolen jewellery, and efforts are underway to trace the vehicle and nab the suspects involved in the theft," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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