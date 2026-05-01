Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbed; Silver Worth Crores Stolen

A daring robbery in Bengaluru saw thieves make off with approximately 70 kg of silver from a jewellery shop, prompting a police investigation into the major theft.

Key Points A jewellery shop in Bengaluru was robbed, with approximately 70 kg of silver articles stolen.

The miscreants gained entry by breaking a lock and drilling through a wall.

CCTV cameras inside the jewellery shop were not functioning during the robbery.

Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the suspects.

The investigation suggests the involvement of a professional gang familiar with the shop's layout.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly broke into a jewellery shop here and decamped with approximately 70 kg of silver articles worth crores, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported at a jewellery shop near 8th Mile, Havanur, on April 28, they said.

How The Jewellery Heist Unfolded

According to police, the accused are suspected to have entered the premises from the rear after breaking open the lock and drilling a hole through the wall of the shop.

The incident came to light at around 7 am on April 28 when shop staff opened the premises and discovered signs of forced entry and extensive damage to the rear section of the building, following which they alerted police authorities.

Preliminary estimates indicate that around 70 kg of silver articles, worth crores, were stolen. Most of the silver items displayed in the cupboards were taken, while valuables kept in the locker remained intact, a senior police officer said.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Police said CCTV cameras inside the shop were not functioning. Efforts are underway to identify the suspects using footage from cameras installed in the vicinity.

The miscreants also allegedly took away the Digital Video Recorder (of CCTV) of an adjacent shop, the officer added.

Investigators are also examining the tools and techniques used to gain access to the shop, suspecting the involvement of a professional gang with prior knowledge of the store layout.

A case has been registered at Bagalagunte Police Station, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.