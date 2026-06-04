Karnataka CM Shivakumar Announces Student Bus Passes, Job Exchange

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has swiftly introduced significant welfare schemes, including free student bus passes and a private employment exchange, aiming to boost youth employment and social harmony across the state.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar bows to the steps of Vidhan Soudha after the oath-taking ceremony of the new Karnataka government, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: @INCKarnataka_X/ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced free bus passes for all students on non-luxury government buses.

A private employment exchange will be established to address youth unemployment, with modalities to be finalised within a month.

10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha will be set up across Karnataka, receiving Rs 10 lakh each, to foster leadership and social harmony.

The Cabinet extended the A-Khata document drive for unauthorised buildings statewide and pledged to prevent farmer migration.

Free bus passes for students and establishment of private employment exchange were among the slew of welfare schemes announced by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday soon after taking charge.

After taking oath of office, Shivakumar chaired the first Cabinet meeting which decided to grant free bus passes to all students in non-luxury government buses.

Key Welfare Initiatives Unveiled

For the recruitment of youth in government jobs, a calendar of events will be announced soon, he said. Shivakumar also said that private employment exchange will be set up to address the issue of unemployment where people can enroll for jobs. "Modalities for private employment exchange will be finalised within a month," he said.

Shivakumar announced setting up 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha across Karnataka to raise leadership quality and build social harmony in the state. "Rs 10 lakh will be given to Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha in each village Panchayat," he added.

The Cabinet decided that the drive to issue the A-Khata document to unauthorised buildings will be extended across Karnataka.

Shivakumar appealed to the media to cooperate with the government. He said he was not against criticism of the government, but the media should avoid "cooking up stories". "The four pillars of democracy should work in tandem," he underlined.

The chief minister also said the government will take decisions to prevent migration of farmers from villages to cities.