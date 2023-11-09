News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shivakumar moves to quell discontent among Cong MLAs

Shivakumar moves to quell discontent among Cong MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 09, 2023 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he would hold regular breakfast meetings with party MLAs and workers to listen to their grievances, complaints and suggestions.

IMAGE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move is seen as one aimed at containing the brewing discontent among some MLAs and senior party functionaries and reaching out to them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

 

"All the MLAs had confusion regarding the time. I have fixed the time from 10 am to 10.30 am (for the MLAs). I am also deciding a time for our party workers," Shivakumar told reporters.

He said the meetings are aimed at listening to and addressing the grievances of the MLAs, including relating to developmental works in their constituencies.

Shivakumar said these meetings would take place everyday barring the days when he is out of Bengaluru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will continue as CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah
Will continue as CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah
Lessons Congress Learnt From Karnataka Win
Lessons Congress Learnt From Karnataka Win
Karnataka Victory: A Long Walk For Congress To Delhi
Karnataka Victory: A Long Walk For Congress To Delhi
Politicians skip this MP village even during poll time
Politicians skip this MP village even during poll time
Vedanta in talks to raise upto $2.5 billion
Vedanta in talks to raise upto $2.5 billion
Bihar House passes bills to raise quota cap to 65%
Bihar House passes bills to raise quota cap to 65%
3 HC judges elevated to SC, full strength reached
3 HC judges elevated to SC, full strength reached
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Siddaramaiah's politics won Karnataka for Congress'

'Siddaramaiah's politics won Karnataka for Congress'

Row over K'taka minister's gunman tying his shoes

Row over K'taka minister's gunman tying his shoes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances