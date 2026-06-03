Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah's son joins cabinet

D K Shivakumar has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, marking a significant political development in the state with a new Congress government taking charge.

IMAGE: Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: DIPR/ANI Video Grab

Key Points D K Shivakumar has officially taken oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy in Bengaluru.

Thirteen other ministers, including a Deputy CM, were also sworn in alongside Shivakumar.

The ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with various dignitaries.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday and 13 other legislators, including senior leader G Parameshwara, were sworn in as ministers in his Cabinet.

In the presence of All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar took oath in the name of seer 'Gangadhar Ajja', while holding a copy of the Constitution.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shivakumar, Parameshwara and others at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara to be Deputy CM

Parameshwara, who is set to be designated as Deputy CM, took oath in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, the legislators, who took oath as ministers were -- K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, U T Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Barring Khader and Yathindra, all the others were ministers in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Khader had been the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra sworn in as minister

Yathindra Siddaramaiah is the only MLC to make it to the ministry, rest all are MLAs.

A Congress leader said, "While looking at this new cabinet, it may appear that Siddaramaiah's print is clear on it. However, this may also mean that many fresh faces may be inducted in the next phase of cabinet formation."

The sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry is 34, including the CM.

In terms of caste composition, the cabinet balances representation with three Ministers each from the politically dominant Vokkaliga (including Shivakumar and Ramalinga Reddy) and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities, and there is an equal number of Dalit Ministers.

While there are two ministers from the Kuruba community, to which Siddaramaiah belongs; one Minister each are from ST, Christian and Muslim communities.

New Cabinet reflects regional balance

Looking at district wise representation, the highest number of four Ministers are from Bengaluru Urban, two from Kalaburagi, and one each from Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, and Mysuru districts.

Shivakumar, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister on May 28. Shivakumar had served as Deputy Chief Minister under Siddaramaiah.

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, CMs of Congress ruled states, several top Congress leaders, dignitaries, and invitees were present at the swearing-in.

Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.

According to officials, the invitees included students from a government school in Doddaalahalli in Kanakapura, which is Shivakumar's native village.

Representatives from various sections of society, including labourers, civic workers, farmer leaders, women self-help groups, and pro-Kannada organisations took part.