Home  » News » Breakfast meet round 2: Now, Sidda to visit Shivakumar's residence

Breakfast meet round 2: Now, Sidda to visit Shivakumar's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 01, 2025 11:28 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar's residence on December 2, in an effort to demonstrate unity and a truce following months of power tussle within the ruling Congress in the state, official sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visits Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence over breakfast on November 29, 2025. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

This comes days after Shivakumar visited the CM's residence for a similar breakfast meeting.

Following the initial meeting held as per the directive of the Congress high command, both leaders had publicly stated that “there won't be any confusion”.

On the leadership issue, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they would obey the high command.

 

The development is seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two, and signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for time being, especially ahead of the legislature session from December 8.

“As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar's residence for breakfast tomorrow,” official sources said.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. The speculation was fuelled by an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
