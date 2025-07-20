HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

Kanwariyas punch, kick CRPF jawan at UP station after spat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 20, 2025 12:17 IST

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Central Reserve Police Force jawan following an argument over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A video shows Kanwariyas pinning the soldier to the ground, lashing him with punches and kicks infront of a huge crowd at the Mirzapur railway station. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train for going to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Raghavendra Singh said the GRP jawans deployed on the spot tried to control the situation and subsequently more force was sent to help the CRPF jawan.

 

The CRPF jawan was going to Manipur for his duty, the GRP said, and added that they facilitated his journey in the Brahmaputra Express.

The GRP registered a case against the kanwariyas under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Railway Act.

Later, the kanwariyas were released on bail, the GRP said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
