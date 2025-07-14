HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read
July 14, 2025 14:38 IST

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the owners who were Muslims had not displayed their identities at their establishment, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at Lucky Shudh Dhaba Bhojnalaya near Saini Bhatta Chowk on a highway in Meerapur on Sunday, after the kanwariyas had lunch there.

A similar incident happened earlier in Muzaffarnagar when a group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food.

The kanwariyas are accused of damaging furniture, the kitchen and ceiling fans at the dhaba.

 

SHO Meerapur, Babloo Singh, said some kanwariyas, along with the owner of a nearby eatery, questioned the dhaba owner for not displaying his identity.

After the commotion, the kanwariyas resumed their yatra.

Pawan, an employee of the dhaba, has lodged a complaint against the unidentified kanwariyas for thrashing him, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

A controversy erupted last year when Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directed food outlets along the Kanwar route to display the names of their owners and staff.

Opposition parties said that the move was aimed at religious exclusion and the Supreme Court had stayed the directives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Owners face ruin after kanwariyas vandalise UP dhaba
Drunk driver rams car into Kanwariyas in UP, 3 hurt
UP: Outsiders banned from camps set up for kanwariyas
Ban non-Hindus from Kanwar Yatra: Seers to U'khand govt
Kanwar vigilantism: UP cops summon 6 for targeting dhabas

