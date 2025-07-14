Kanwariyas ransack UP dhaba over 'concealed identity'

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the owners who were Muslims had not displayed their identities at their establishment, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Lucky Shudh Dhaba Bhojnalaya near Saini Bhatta Chowk on a highway in Meerapur on Sunday, after the kanwariyas had lunch there.

A similar incident happened earlier in Muzaffarnagar when a group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food.

The kanwariyas are accused of damaging furniture, the kitchen and ceiling fans at the dhaba.

SHO Meerapur, Babloo Singh, said some kanwariyas, along with the owner of a nearby eatery, questioned the dhaba owner for not displaying his identity.

After the commotion, the kanwariyas resumed their yatra.

Pawan, an employee of the dhaba, has lodged a complaint against the unidentified kanwariyas for thrashing him, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

A controversy erupted last year when Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand directed food outlets along the Kanwar route to display the names of their owners and staff.

Opposition parties said that the move was aimed at religious exclusion and the Supreme Court had stayed the directives.