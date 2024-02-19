16-year-old stabs 17-year-old 60 times, dances around body

Two months after a teenager stabbed a boy to death following a dispute over Rs 350, the Delhi police has filed a chargesheet and requested the juvenile justice board to try him as an adult, officials said on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old juvenile in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on November 21, 2023. The victim was stabbed 60 times by the accused, who also danced around the dead body after committing the crime.

The Delhi police filed a 250-page chargesheet against the juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on February 14, said an officer, adding the police has also requested the court to try him as an adult.

Juveniles of 16 years of age and above could be tried as an adult if they commit heinous offences like murder and rape. This is as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, an official said.

According to police investigation, the accused had stabbed the victim 60 times and robbed him off Rs 350.

He wanted to get 'biryani', which the victim refused to buy for him, the police said in its chargesheet.

The police investigation revealed that the accused was under the influence of drugs and the refusal by the victim infuriated him, leading to the attack.

The incident was also captured in the CCTV camera installed at the spot. The juvenile while hitting the victim also threatened the people around with a knife.

The Delhi police apprehended the juvenile the next day.

The juvenile told the police after killing the victim, he had biryani that cost him Rs 50. The police recovered the remaining Rs 300 from him, the officer said.

Another police officer said that the accused also had previous criminal records, including a case of murder.

A police officer said that they have followed a proper channel to request the court to consider the juvenile as an adult. Counselling was given to the juvenile by a team of psychologists post his arrest.

The application to consider him as an adult has been moved through the public prosecutor, the officer added.

The juvenile used to live with his mother, who work as a domestic help in the locality. One of his brothers-in-law is facing criminal cases, the police said.