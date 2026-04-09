HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tehsildar Killed in Latur Car Crash: What Went Wrong?

Tehsildar Killed in Latur Car Crash: What Went Wrong?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 19:01 IST

x

A tehsildar from Kaij, Maharashtra, tragically died in a car accident near Latur after his vehicle overturned on the Latur-Ambajogai highway, prompting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Key Points

  • Rakesh Gidde, a tehsildar from Kaij, Maharashtra, died in a car accident near Latur.
  • The accident occurred on the Latur-Ambajogai highway when Gidde's car reportedly went out of control and overturned.
  • The impact of the crash resulted in fatal injuries, with the car being severely damaged.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the car accident.

The tehsildar of Kaij in Maharashtra's Beed district died in a road accident in Renapur in Latur on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at 5am near Nehrunagar Tanda on Latur-Ambajogai highway, he said.

 

Details of the Accident

"The car driven by Kaij tehsildar Rakesh Gidde (32) went out of control and overturned, killing him on the spot. Such was the impact that the car was completely mangled," he said.

The body was handed over to relatives after post mortem, the Renapur police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Found Dead in Tempo in Latur; Suicide Suspected
Man Found Dead in Tempo in Latur; Suicide Suspected
'Never Thought This Would Be Last Time I Met Ajit Pawar'
'Never Thought This Would Be Last Time I Met Ajit Pawar'
Truck Accident in Jalna Claims Two Lives
Teen Driver Kills Cyclist in Thane Hit-and-Run
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Indian LPG Vessel Green Asha Reaches Mumbai Port Through Hormuz0:34

Indian LPG Vessel Green Asha Reaches Mumbai Port Through...

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election1:00

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly 1:13

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO