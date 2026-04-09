Tehsildar Killed in Latur Car Crash: What Went Wrong?

A tehsildar from Kaij, Maharashtra, tragically died in a car accident near Latur after his vehicle overturned on the Latur-Ambajogai highway, prompting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Key Points Rakesh Gidde, a tehsildar from Kaij, Maharashtra, died in a car accident near Latur.

The accident occurred on the Latur-Ambajogai highway when Gidde's car reportedly went out of control and overturned.

The impact of the crash resulted in fatal injuries, with the car being severely damaged.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the car accident.

The tehsildar of Kaij in Maharashtra's Beed district died in a road accident in Renapur in Latur on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at 5am near Nehrunagar Tanda on Latur-Ambajogai highway, he said.

Details of the Accident

"The car driven by Kaij tehsildar Rakesh Gidde (32) went out of control and overturned, killing him on the spot. Such was the impact that the car was completely mangled," he said.

The body was handed over to relatives after post mortem, the Renapur police station official added.