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Home  » News » Congress Leader Venugopal Alleges Vijayan's Collusion with BJP in Open Letter

Congress Leader Venugopal Alleges Vijayan's Collusion with BJP in Open Letter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 12:13 IST

In a scathing open letter, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal accuses Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of engaging in 'secret deals' with BJP leaders, sparking controversy ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal accuses Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of 'secret deals' with BJP leaders.
  • Venugopal questions Vijayan's meetings with Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging hidden agendas.
  • The open letter raises concerns about the handling of labour code rules and the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme.
  • Allegations include stalled investigations in the gold smuggling case and repeated adjournments in the SNC-Lavalin case.
  • Venugopal seeks clarification on the Exalogic case, the Kodakara hawala case, and an Enforcement Directorate notice against Vijayan's son.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday released an open letter addressed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, raising a string of allegations and questions over the LDF government's functioning, on the day public campaigning is to be ended ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

In the letter, Venugopal said that as Kerala stands at the threshold of another election, several questions remain in the minds of the people regarding Vijayan's 10-year tenure, and sought answers to what he described as the "most discussed" issues in the state.

 

He posed 10 questions to the Chief Minister, alleging "secret deals" with BJP leaders and the Centre on multiple matters.

Allegations of Secret Meetings and Deals

Among the issues flagged were Vijayan's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi without officials present, and a breakfast meeting hosted for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House, questioning the agenda and purpose behind such interactions.

Venugopal also referred to meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, asking whether any discussions held outside official settings were part of an alleged understanding.

He further questioned the state government's (later withdrawn) decision to implement the PM SHRI scheme despite opposition from CPI leaders within the ruling front, alleging that it was done after reaching an understanding with the BJP.

Concerns Over Labour Code and Corruption Cases

The Congress leader also raised concerns over the handling of labour code rules, alleging that decisions were taken without consulting LDF allies and claiming that measures such as increasing trade union registration fees were aimed at appeasing certain interests.

Referring to the SNC-Lavalin case allegedly involving Vijayan, Venugopal alleged that repeated adjournments in the Supreme Court proceedings could be linked to an alleged understanding with the Centre, and questioned whether political positions were being compromised.

He also mentioned that the Exalogic case, the Kodakara hawala case, and an Enforcement Directorate notice against the Chief Minister's son, seeking clarification on their status.

Questions on Support for Officials and Smuggling Cases

Further, Venugopal questioned the purported continued support for ADGP M R Ajith Kumar amid allegations of his links with RSS leaders, and raised the issue of alleged meetings involving intermediaries and BJP leaders.

The letter also flagged the gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases involving a former principal secretary to the chief minister, alleging that central agencies had stalled the investigation midway, and sought an update on the Justice V K Mohanan Commission appointed by the state government in this regard.

Stating that he was awaiting a response, Venugopal expressed hope that the chief minister would address the questions raised.

There was no immediate response from the Chief Minister's Office or the CPI(M) to the allegations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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