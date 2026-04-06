Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges LDF-BJP Alliance in Kerala Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ignited Kerala's political landscape by accusing the ruling LDF of a clandestine alliance with the BJP, raising concerns about minority rights and governmental accountability in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Photograph: @priyankagandhi/X

Key Points Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleges a secret deal between Kerala's LDF and the BJP for the Assembly elections.

Vadra accuses both the LDF government and the BJP-led Centre of suppressing dissent and targeting minorities.

She claims Prime Minister Modi remained silent on alleged corruption in Sabarimala, while opposition leaders face CBI and ED investigations.

Vadra criticises the LDF government for corruption, favouring corporates, and a lack of accountability.

She highlights the UDF's poll promises, including increased compensation for human-wildlife conflict cases.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led LDF has struck a "secret deal" with the BJP for the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala.

She also accused both the state and the Centre of "suppressing dissent and targeting minorities".

Addressing a corner meeting at Peravoor in this northern district as part of the poll campaign, the Wayanad MP claimed that the LDF had aligned with the BJP despite the latter "harassing minorities", especially the Christian community and their nuns.

"And now that elections are coming closer, it's pretty obvious that there has been a secret deal between the LDF and the BJP," she alleged.

Citing an example, Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not utter a word on the alleged "massive theft" at Sabarimala.

"When anyone raises a voice against the Prime Minister, they are faced with CBI, ED or Income Tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," she claimed.

Vadra said the BJP-led Centre and the LDF government "oppress anyone who speaks against them or asks questions". It is not healthy for a democracy, she added.

Referring to the reported attacks on Catholic nuns from Kerala in Chhattisgarh, she alleged that minorities were being ill-treated under BJP rule.

Recalling her association with institutions like the Missionaries of Charity in New Delhi, she said the nuns there recently recounted to her the increasing pressure they are facing from authorities now-a-days.

"They are being constantly harassed by the Income Tax department. The Centre is trying to stop their work by any means," she alleged, describing the nuns as "brave and courageous women who choose the path of service".

"The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP who harass them like this. Ideology has been compromised. Accountability has been compromised. Responsibility has been compromised. Everything has been compromised in the name of staying in power," she alleged.

Criticism of LDF Governance

The Congress leader further alleged that a sense of "arrogance" had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders over the past 10 years.

"The sense of responsibility or accountability that every leader should have for the people is absent today. Not just ideology is absent," she said.

She also accused the Left government of "corruption" and favouring corporates.

"We all know how contracts are awarded in Kerala today. You have seen greed and corruption rule in the last 10 years," she said, alleging that the government had worked more for corporates than for the people.

Vadra questioned whether people's lives had improved under the Left rule and whether issues such as unemployment and price rise had been effectively addressed, adding that the government had become "an impediment" instead of a support system.

She also claimed that she had faced non-cooperation from the state government on several issues as an MP.

Calling for a change, she said the state needs "a government with a vision" and leadership that people can trust, while cautioning voters to remain alert when any political leadership tries to stay in power at any cost.

Describing Kerala as a "jewel" with immense resources, tourism potential and opportunities, she said its people were an "ideal for the rest of the country" and praised its long-standing secular fabric.

Referring to the UDF's poll promises, Vadra said the front had announced five guarantees and added that compensation in human-wildlife conflict cases would be increased by 50 per cent if it comes to power. Steps would also be taken to ensure that compensation is provided within seven days of an incident, she added.