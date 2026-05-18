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NIA Files Report Against Juveniles In Pakistan Terror Conspiracy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 17:00 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a report against five juveniles involved in a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy to spy on sensitive locations in India, raising concerns about youth involvement in espionage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The NIA filed a report against five juveniles involved in a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy.
  • The accused are linked to an espionage case involving spying on sensitive locations in India.
  • The juveniles allegedly installed solar-powered cameras at railway stations to provide live access to suspected terrorists in Pakistan.
  • The NIA investigation revealed the juveniles trespassed into prohibited areas and transmitted sensitive information to Pakistan-based terrorists.
  • The juveniles also facilitated the procurement and use of Indian SIM cards for terror activities.

The NIA on Monday filed its investigation report against five juveniles in a case relating to a Pakistan-linked terror conspiracy to spy on sensitive locations with the intent of endangering India's safety and security, officials said.

A total of 21 accused have so far been arrested in the espionage case, first registered at the Kaushambi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in March, for installing solar-powered cameras at sensitive spots at railway stations and providing live access from them to suspected terrorists in Pakistan.

 

Juveniles' Role in Espionage

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), after taking over the investigation from the police, found that the five juveniles conspired with the other co-accused to assist suspected Pakistani terrorists in obtaining photographs and videos of sensitive installations, along with their precise GPS coordinates, to endanger India's sovereignty, unity, integrity and security, a statement issued by the agency said.

The five juveniles had illegally trespassed into, approached, and accessed prohibited/sensitive areas of vital importance, the NIA investigation revealed.

Support for Terror Activities

They provided active support in installing the spy cameras and transmitting sensitive information, including photographs and videos with geo-tagging, to suspected Pakistan-based terrorists, the statement said.

They also facilitated suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in procuring and using Indian SIM cards for carrying out terror activities on Indian soil, the probe agency said.

The detailed investigation report was filed before the Juvenile Justice Board, Ghaziabad, it said, adding that the probe against the remaining arrested accused and other suspects is continuing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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