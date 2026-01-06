HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teenager with J-K links apprehended in Punjab for spying for Pakistan

January 06, 2026 12:30 IST

A 15-year-old boy has been apprehended in Punjab's Pathankot for allegedly sharing information about sensitive locations with Pakistani handlers, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the boy was radicalised on a social media platform.

The police had received information that the boy was in contact with and was providing information concerning the country's security to Pakistan military officers, ISI and frontal organisations running terror modules in that country, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daljinder Singh Dhillon said.

On the basis of this information, the boy was apprehended on Monday and questioned, the SSP told reporters in Pathankot.

 

The SSP said the boy had lost his father, who resided in J-K, over a year back and suspected that he was murdered.

Police investigations did not reach this conclusion but the boy suspected it to be so and it affected his psyche, the SSP said.

The boy visited many social media platforms during which he fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies and was in touch with them for the past one year, he said.

The Pakistani agents had even cloned the boy's mobile phone, Dhillon said.

Describing the boy as tech-savvy, the SSP said Pakistani agencies and handlers had started extracting information from his mobile phone through cloning.

He had done videography of some important locations and collected information about them. Possibly if his phone was hacked that information could have even gone live, the SSP said.

He was also in touch with gangsters running terror module, he said.

"Had we not apprehended him, he could have carried out any kind of activity in future," he said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
