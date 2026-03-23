More Arrests in Pakistan-Linked Espionage Case

Indian authorities have made further arrests in a Pakistan-linked espionage case, uncovering a network that allegedly used parcels and WhatsApp to transmit sensitive information, raising concerns about national security.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Indian police arrest three more suspects, including a woman and a juvenile, in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage ring.

The suspects allegedly sent sensitive information to Pakistan via parcels through Dubai and WhatsApp.

One of the arrested individuals conducted reconnaissance of security and police installations and railway stations in Delhi and other states.

The espionage ring was allegedly operated from Pakistan by an individual named Sardar alias Zoravar Singh.

The gang was instructed to recruit less educated Hindu minor boys so as to evade suspicion.

Police have apprehended three more alleged members of a major Pakistan-linked espionage racket, including a juvenile and a woman, for allegedly sending sensitive information to the neighbouring country through parcels via Dubai and WhatsApp, a police official said on Monday.

Till now, 18 individuals, including six minors, have been held in connection with the sensational case.

Meera Thakur (28), a resident of Mathura district, and Naushad Ali (20), a resident of Faridabad district of Haryana and originally hailing from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, were arrested on Sunday. The third suspect is a minor.

Ali allegedly conducted a recce of security and police installation and railway stations in Delhi and other states and was forwarding photos and videos.

"The gang involved in espionage was sending secret information to a man named Sardar alias Zoravar Singh who was operating the spying racket from Pakistan," Additional Commissioner of Police Raj Karan Nayyar said.

The arrested have been identified as: Suhel Malik alias Romeo, Sane Iram alias Mehak, Praveen, Raj Valmiki, Shiva Valmiki, Ritik Gangwar, Ganesh, Vivek, Gagan Kumar Prajapati, Durgesh Nishad, Naushad Ali and Meera, the police said.

The espionage racket was busted on March 13. Meera and Suhail were associates for many years. During interrogation, she told the police that she met Suhail through Facebook, after which she joined the group, they said.

According to Nayyar, Meera was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on charges of arms smuggling in 2025. Meera also claimed that she was an informer for the Mumbai Police.

Naushad Ali told the police that he connected with the other accused via various social media platforms and was directly in touch with Sardar in Pakistan.

"He confessed that he conducted a recce of security and police installation and railway stations in Delhi and other states and was forwarding photos and videos," the officer said.

The gang was allegedly operated in India by Suhail alias Romeo, a resident of Nargadhi Nawada in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Espionage Ring Funding and Recruitment Tactics

"He had recruited other members of the gang. He was paying Rs 5,000 for each information. He was receiving funds from Pakistan via Punjab in the accounts of money transfer centres and shopkeepers, so that nobody could doubt the money transactions," Nayyar said.

The detained minor had allegedly installed solar-operated CCTV cameras at Delhi cantonment railway station, the police said.

"The gang was instructed to recruit less educated Hindu minor boys so as to evade suspicion," Additional CP Nayyar said.