Stringent UAPA Applied in Pakistan Espionage Racket Case

Ghaziabad police have invoked the stringent UAPA against 21 individuals involved in a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, escalating the case to a high-priority national security investigation.

Key Points Ghaziabad police invoke UAPA against 21 individuals involved in a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, escalating the case to a national security investigation.

The accused are suspected of sharing sensitive information with a Pakistan-based handler via social media, operating across the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Suspects include a woman and six juveniles, with some accused of installing CCTV cameras near Delhi Cantonment and Sonipat railway stations for potential military surveillance.

The invocation of UAPA allows for stricter bail conditions and extended investigation periods, potentially paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe.

Authorities are investigating financial transactions and communication channels to identify handlers operating from across the border, highlighting the international scope of the espionage network.

Police have invoked the stringent UAPA against 21 people apprehended for alleged involvement in a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, an official said on Thursday.

The invocation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has transformed the case into a high-priority national security investigation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.

Provisions of the UAPA impose stricter conditions for bail and investigators can take up to 180 days to file a chargesheet without the accused becoming eligible for default bail.

Ghaziabad police officials said the move could also pave the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the interstate probe.

Details of the Espionage Network

The suspects, which include a woman and six juveniles, are accused of passing on sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler through social media and other means.

The racket is suspected to have been based across parts of the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to investigators, the accused maintained cover by working as daily-wage labourers and in other low-profile jobs.

One of the key accused, Sameer alias Shooter, a native of Bihar's Bhagalpur, was allegedly apprehended while working at an eatery in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Two juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly installing CCTV cameras on utility poles near Delhi Cantonment and Sonipat railway stations, which were suspected to be used to monitor train movements, including those of possible military significance.

Another accused, Meera Thakur, arrested earlier from Mathura, is suspected to have links to arms smuggling and had claimed to be an informer for the Mumbai Police.

Police said the use of juveniles in surveillance activities points to attempts by the network to evade suspicion.

Efforts are underway to trace financial transactions and communication channels to identify handlers operating from across the border, officials said.

The espionage racket was busted earlier this month. Further investigation in the case is underway, police added.