HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered in Dwarka Expressway Robbery Case

Three Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered in Dwarka Expressway Robbery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 12, 2026 13:56 IST

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals and recovered a significant portion of the stolen funds following a brazen robbery on the Dwarka Expressway, bringing a swift resolution to the crime.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 15 lakh on the Dwarka Expressway.
  • Police recovered Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen money from the arrested suspects.
  • The investigation involved analysing CCTV footage, tracking mobile locations, and working with local informers.
  • Accused individuals Sandeep, Santosh Mehto, and Suraj Sonkar were apprehended in connection with the robbery.
  • Police are investigating if the accused were involved in similar crimes.

The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 15 lakh on the Dwarka Expressway and recovered Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen money, officials said on Sunday.

A PCR call regarding the incident near Delhi Apartments, Sector-22, on the Dwarka Expressway was received on April 6, following which a case was registered on April 9, they said.

 

During the investigation, a team analysed CCTV footage, tracked mobile locations and worked with local informers to identify the suspects.

Arrests and Recovery

The first accused, Sandeep (29), was apprehended. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of his associate Santosh Mehto (29), who was later arrested from a hotel in Nangloi, a senior police officer said.

"An amount of Rs 10 lakh from the robbed money and a mobile phone purchased from the proceeds of crime were recovered from Mehto," the officer said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the third accused, Suraj Sonkar (23), from the Sadar Bazar area. Police recovered Rs 1.96 lakh from his possession and identified the scooter used in the commission of the crime.

In total, Rs 11.96 lakh of the robbed amount has been recovered, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused was involved in similar cases, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Arrested in Shastri Nagar Robbery: How Police Cracked the Case
Three Arrested in Shastri Nagar Robbery: How Police Cracked the Case
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Hari Nagar Armed Robbery
Delhi Police Nab Trio in Hari Nagar Armed Robbery
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider
Daylight robbery in Delhi: Cops suspect mastermind was insider

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over Bengal Violence1:41

'Beware!' PM Modi Issues Stern Warning to TMC goons Over...

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at Mahakaleshwar1:19

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun Seeks Divine Power at...

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in Pakistan for Iran Talks0:40

US Delegation Convoy Leaves Airfield After Landing in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO