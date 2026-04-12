Three Arrested, Stolen Cash Recovered in Dwarka Expressway Robbery Case

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals and recovered a significant portion of the stolen funds following a brazen robbery on the Dwarka Expressway, bringing a swift resolution to the crime.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 15 lakh on the Dwarka Expressway.

Police recovered Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen money from the arrested suspects.

The investigation involved analysing CCTV footage, tracking mobile locations, and working with local informers.

Accused individuals Sandeep, Santosh Mehto, and Suraj Sonkar were apprehended in connection with the robbery.

Police are investigating if the accused were involved in similar crimes.

The Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly robbing a person of Rs 15 lakh on the Dwarka Expressway and recovered Rs 11.96 lakh of the stolen money, officials said on Sunday.

A PCR call regarding the incident near Delhi Apartments, Sector-22, on the Dwarka Expressway was received on April 6, following which a case was registered on April 9, they said.

During the investigation, a team analysed CCTV footage, tracked mobile locations and worked with local informers to identify the suspects.

Arrests and Recovery

The first accused, Sandeep (29), was apprehended. During interrogation, he disclosed the involvement of his associate Santosh Mehto (29), who was later arrested from a hotel in Nangloi, a senior police officer said.

"An amount of Rs 10 lakh from the robbed money and a mobile phone purchased from the proceeds of crime were recovered from Mehto," the officer said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the third accused, Suraj Sonkar (23), from the Sadar Bazar area. Police recovered Rs 1.96 lakh from his possession and identified the scooter used in the commission of the crime.

In total, Rs 11.96 lakh of the robbed amount has been recovered, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused was involved in similar cases, police said.