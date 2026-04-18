Lawyer, Wife And Daughter Held In Employee Murder

A Pune lawyer, his wife, and their daughter have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old female employee, sparking a police investigation into the crime and potential conspiracy.

Key Points A Pune-based lawyer, his wife, and daughter have been arrested for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old employee.

The victim was found dead in the lawyer's office, leading to suspicion and a police investigation.

The lawyer's wife suspected an affair between her husband and the victim, allegedly leading to the murder.

Police are investigating the lawyer's potential involvement in the conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

A city-based lawyer and BJP legal cell office-bearer, his wife and their daughter have been arrested over the alleged murder of his 32-year-old woman employee, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who had been working as a secretary at the lawyer's office in Chandan Nagar for more than three years, went to work on April 16 but did not return home. Her husband called her repeatedly but could not reach her.

When he contacted her employer, the laywer gave evasive replies, raising suspicion, said a police official.

When the husband visited the office next morning, he found its outer shutter partially open. Upon entering, he discovered his wife's body stuffed in a gunny sack which lay in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police.

Motive Behind The Murder

As per the preliminary probe, the lawyer's wife suspected an illicit relationship between her husband and the victim, the police official said.

The woman and her minor daughter allegedly confronted the victim at the office, restrained her and assaulted her with blunt objects, leading to her death, he said.

Investigation Underway

Teams from Chandan Nagar police station and the crime branch detained the three accused on Saturday and launched a probe.

While the wife and daughter allegedly confessed to the crime, the police are probing whether the lawyer knew of the conspiracy and whether he played any role in the attempt to destroy evidence, the official said.

A case of murder and conspiracy has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the charges of murder and conspiracy can carry significant penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty depending on the severity and circumstances. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially conducting further interrogations of the accused to establish the full extent of their involvement.