Asim Munir targets India again, rakes up Kashmir

In a provocative speech at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir once again escalated rhetoric against India, accusing New Delhi of launching unprovoked attacks on Pakistan and stoking regional instability.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses his troops in Tilla field firing ranges in Mangla. Photograph: Inter-Services Public Relations/Handout via Reuters

His remarks come in the wake of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attacks and India's subsequent military and diplomatic responses.

Labeling India's actions as a 'troubling absence of strategic foresight,' Munir alleged that India had attacked Pakistan twice without provocation.

He claimed Islamabad had responded 'resolutely' while exercising 'restraint and maturity' in the face of Indian 'aggression.'

"Despite provocations, Pakistan displayed restraint and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace," he said.

However, the Pakistan Army Chief's claims have been sharply criticised for glorifying terrorism and attempting to justify Islamabad's support for violent militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a controversial address just days before the Pahalgam attack, Munir had described the region as Pakistan's 'jugular vein,' vowing that it would remain so.

He pledged continued political, moral, and diplomatic support for what he called a 'legitimate struggle' in Kashmir -- a formulation India has repeatedly condemned as a cover for state-sponsored terrorism.

Munir also claimed that Pakistan had given a 'resolute response' to Operation Sindoor.

Experts note that Munir's rhetoric signals a continued hardening of Pakistan's security doctrine -- one that frames support for insurgency as resistance -- even as Islamabad faces growing international scrutiny over its terror links.