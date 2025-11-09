HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CIK raids multiple locations in Kashmir over SIM card misuse

CIK raids multiple locations in Kashmir over SIM card misuse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 09, 2025 20:29 IST

x

Intensifying its crackdown on terror ecosystem in Kashmir, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir on Sunday conducted searches at various places in six districts of the valley in connection with misuse of SIM cards by terror operatives, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

"The CIK is carrying out searches across Kashmir valley as part of the investigation into misuse of SIM cards by anti-national elements, and terror sympathisers," the officials said.

The searches were carried out in Kulgam, Kunzer (Baramulla), Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Srinagar and Shopian districts.

 

They said the CIK sleuths have seized some SIM cards during the searches.

In Kulgam, man and his 20-year-old daughter have been detained for questioning in connection with the investigations into overground network of terrorists, the officials said.

However, no formal arrests have been made so far.

CIK is a specialised counter insurgency unit under Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The CIK raids come a day after police carried out valley-wide searches in the houses linked to natives of Jammu and Kashmir operating from Pakistan and involved in subversive activities directed against India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives, associates
J-K police intensifies crackdown on terror operatives, associates
2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK
2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK
Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3 suspects
Gujarat ATS foils nationwide terror plot, captures 3 suspects
'We Aren't Security Conscious As A Nation'
'We Aren't Security Conscious As A Nation'
Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar
Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown offers prayers at Hatshewari Mata Temple1:27

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown...

Harsh Sanghavi attends 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda in Tapi Janajateeya Gaurav Diwas2:39

Harsh Sanghavi attends 150th birth anniversary of Lord...

Watch President Murmu receives grand welcome by President of the Republic of Angola3:12

Watch President Murmu receives grand welcome by President...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO