2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK

2 terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2025 11:23 IST

Two unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said an operation was launched on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs from agencies about an infiltration attempt in Keran sector of Kupwara.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the Army said in a post on X.

 

"Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
