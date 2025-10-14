'Pak may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again'

'Pakistan does not have the capacity to fight a war with us. They do not want to fight a war. It does mischief as per its policy of ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts'

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect the site following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, at Baisaran in Pahalgam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asserting that Pakistan has no capacity to fight India but it may attempt Pahalgam-type attacks again, Western Army commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Tuesday said the response -- Operation Sindoor 2.0 -- will be deadlier.

He maintained that Pakistan continues its policy of “bleed India through a thousand cuts” and said the Army is fully prepared to deal with it.

“The action we will take this time will be deadlier than the past. It would be more powerful. Yes, you are very right. It (Operation Sindoor 2.0) has to be deadlier. There is no doubt about it,” Lt Gen Katiyar told reporters.

He was replying to a question whether Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier than the first one.

Asked whether there will be Pahalgam-type attacks in the future by Pakistan, he said that until there is a change in Pakistan's thinking, it will continue to carry out such mischiefs.

“It does not have the capacity to fight a war with us. They do not want to fight a war. It does mischief as per its policy of ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts'.”

The Western Army commander said that India had inflicted heavy damages on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. “We have destroyed its posts and air bases, but it may again attempt something (Pahalgam-type attack). We have to remain prepared. We are fully prepared. I am confident the action this time will be deadlier than in the past,” he said.

Earlier, during his address to ex-servicemen, he said Pakistan may try to attack again like it did in Pahalgam. “They do not have the courage to face us directly. Pakistan will not desist from its designs. But the Indian Army is ready to foil it. For that we need support from the people, particularly veterans. We are hopeful that veterans will support us,” he said.