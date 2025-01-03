HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi's 'Most Expensive' Gift For Jill Biden

Modi's 'Most Expensive' Gift For Jill Biden

Last updated on: January 03, 2025 11:19 IST

United States President Joe Biden and his family received tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, with the most expensive gift going to First Lady Jill Biden from Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

IMAGE: US First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden greet Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the White House, June 22, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Modi presented her with a 7.5-carat diamond valued at $20,000, making it the costliest gift given to any member of the first family that year, Associated Press reported.

Other notable gifts received by Jill Biden included a brooch worth $14,063 from Ukraine's ambassador to the United States and a set comprising a bracelet, brooch, and photo album valued at $4,510 from Egypt's president and first lady.

While the diamond was retained for official use in the White House East Wing, the other items were transferred to the national archives.

The first lady's office did not immediately comment on the diamond's specific use, the AP report said.

President Biden himself received numerous high-value items, including a $7,100 commemorative photo album from South Korea's recently impeached President Suk Yeol Yoon, a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from Mongolia's prime minister, a $3,300 silver bowl from the sultan of Brunei, a $3,160 sterling silver tray from Israel's president, and a $2,400 collage from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The state department's office of protocol, which documents such exchanges, also reported that Central Intelligence Agency employees received lavish gifts, such as watches, perfumes, and jewelry.

Nearly all of these items, valued at over $132,000 in total, were destroyed.

 
AGENCIES
