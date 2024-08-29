'India Is Critical To US National Security'

'Now it's for India to also make certain decisions. The sky's the limit. You've got to be strategic.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris toast at a lunch held in his honour at the State Department in Washington, DC, June 23, 2023. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Ramesh V Kapur, founder and president of the US India Security Council, Inc, has been a long-time supporter of Joe Biden, particularly after Biden backed the US-India nuclear deal.

Kapur advocates stronger US-India ties, especially in defense, and believes Vice President Kamala Harris should lead efforts to enhance India's status in security alliances.

He emphasizes the need for substance over public relations in evaluating Harris's contributions, praising her behind-the-scenes work in strengthening US-India relations.

"Listen to folks who understand, who have Mother India at heart, who believe in the Bald Eagle (the symbol of the United States) and Mother India," Ramesh V Kapur tells Rediff.com US Contributor Abhijit J Masih in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of the Interview: 'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'

And what about the battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. What's your reading of these states?

We are going to have a Web site soon, Indian Americans for Kamala Devi Harris, approved by the DNC (Democratic National Committee).

We have the South Asian Web site. We're going to go to those battle states, try to mobilize the community.

We will probably go to the temples and mobilize the Hindu American community for Kamala Devi Harris.

The community will be mobilized as Hindu priests will be there at the DNC convention with the other religions.

They weren't there last time. We are growing. We got five Congressmen.

We called them the Samosa Caucus. We'll have two more, Arizona, and Virginia, and I'm going to name them the Laddoo Caucus.

The Republican side has to realize that we have to work together because our goals are very similar.

IMAGE: Ramesh V Kapur with Kamala Harris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Kapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness to Donald Trump was evident when he endorsed Trump with the slogan 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar.'

How do you think this relationship between Modi and Trump will impact Indian-American voters' perspectives in the current Democratic campaign?

People don't remember the old stuff. Most people remember the new stuff.

What was the new thing that happened in the White House with Narendra Modi, the red carpet treatment? It was Biden, right? Trump never gave a White House State dinner.

I think what happens is that, I'm sure they realized it later, politicians get carried away.

At that time, Biden was vice president, I wanted to get a meeting with him to show them the balance.

(Harsh) Shringla, who was the (Indian) ambassador over here, was all excited, but he couldn't convince the people on the other side.

They felt that Trump is vindictive, and he would just lash out on India.

So let's not do it. But Biden gave him royal treatment.

Biden could have taken that personally, but you have to be a good politician. You have to look at the higher goal.

It was royal indeed. I was there. So what steps should Democrats take to strengthen their relationship with India and reassure Indian Americans that the Democratic party values the US India partnership?

I am doing this since 1986 on both sides. We are trying to be the bridge in between. What my suggestion to Prime Minister Modi is to make sure to meet the elected officials.

Because if you do not respect our elected officials, they won't respect you. Sure you can see business people, you meet them one to one, great.

But they are never going to fight for Mother India. They are looking for how much money they can make, because they are business people.

There are about 15 Indian Americans who are the movers and shakers and I know them.

Set aside time for them. Make stronger relationships. They are already these folks in the Samosa Caucus.

These are the guys who are going to make the difference.

And on the American side, I'm pushing the NATO plus six, so that they get the latest technology in the defense area.

I want to make sure and lobby for that bill where India will get this technology. Now we have a golden opportunity with one of our own.

When I did a fundraiser in 2016 for Kamala Devi Harris, I said I want you to know that 1 billion Indians look at you as one of our own and Mother India considers you one of our own.

And she jumped up and put her hands in the air and said 'Yes!' So my recommendation to the other side is, let's work together.

I'd like to get Indian American Republicans for Kamala Devi Harris.

IMAGE: Supporters at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the future of US-India relations, and how do you see the role of organizations like the US India Security Council in shaping this future, especially under a potential Democratic administration?

India is critical to United States national security. Now it's for India to also make certain decisions. The sky's the limit. You've got to be strategic.

They have to be candid. Listen to folks who understand, who have Mother India at heart, who believe in the Bald Eagle (the symbol of the United States) and Mother India.

We do this because you can take us out of India, but you cannot take Mother India out of us.

Listen to people who have done it since 1986, aiding the community. We have to move this ball further down in the relationship.

I am equally candid with the American side as well. Maybe that's a Punjabi in me.

IMAGE: Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at a campaign rally in Milwaukee. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

One last question, would you be hoping or suggesting to Kamala Devi Harris to visit India?

Yes, yes, definitely. I will work on it, but I like to get this law changed first.

I'm not saying that we want India to be part of NATO, but to have the technology and the defense.

Once that is done, I want her to go to India, because she has to show some deliverables.

That she has done something, to give them defense security with the latest technology in the defense area.

I'll also make sure the Indian Americans are also represented. That these decision makers, the Samosa and the Laddoo Caucas, goes as part of the delegation, to make sure Indian Americans are well represented.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com