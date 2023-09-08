India-US ties will further global good: Modi after talks with Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held wide-ranging talks with US President Joe Biden to further economic and people-to-people bilateral linkages, asserting that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the United States President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, September 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

On his first visit to India as the US president, Biden arrived in the national capital on a three-day visit to primarily participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive."

"We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good," he said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with United States President Joe Biden, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Prime Minister's Office, in a post on X, said, "Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the US."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present in the meeting from the US side while the Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Modi is scheduled to hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days when world leaders gather in the national capital for the Summit.

The Prime Minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the Prime Minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days."

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi receives President Joe Biden on his arrival prior to bilateral talks. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

On Saturday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy besides attending the G20 events.

On Sunday, he will have a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, sources said.

Modi and Biden on Friday stressed the importance of the Quad grouping in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

A joint statement issued after bilateral talks between the two leaders also said the Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the US President to the next Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by India in 2024.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The joint statement was issued after comprehensive talks between Modi and Biden to further economic and people-to-people bilateral linkages with the Prime Minister asserting that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

This is President Biden's first visit to India as US President. The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.

"Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

India welcomed the US decision to co-lead the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Pillar on Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, further to the US decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative in June 2023, it said.

Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden also reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29, the statement said.

The leaders also underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council, it said.