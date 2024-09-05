News
Rediff.com  » News » Biden had discussed Bangladesh with Modi: White House

Biden had discussed Bangladesh with Modi: White House

By Lalit K Jha
September 05, 2024 09:42 IST
In his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, United States President Joe Biden expressed his concerns about the safety of people in Bangladesh and the future of democratic institutions there, the White House has said.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Savelletri, Italy on June 14, 2024. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

During the call, Biden and Modi 'shared concerns' on the recent developments in Bangladesh, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I mean, the President made clear his continued concerns about the safety and security of the people in Bangladesh and the future of their democratic institutions," he said in response to a question.

 

The statement issued by the White House after the August 26 call did not mention Bangladesh. However, a post on X by Modi and a statement issued by his office mentioned that Bangladesh was discussed during the telephonic conversation.

'The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh,' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said.

In his post on X, Modi had said, 'We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.'

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
