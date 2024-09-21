Ukraine on agenda as Modi meets Biden ahead of Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met US President Joe Biden on the margins of the Quad summit in Wilmington and the two leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by US President Joe Biden as he arrivs at Greenville, Delaware, US, September 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo/DD

"A special start to a significant visit. @POTUS @JoeBiden warmly received PM @narendramodi at his residence in Greenville, Delaware," the prime minister's office said in a post on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders were set to "review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership".

Modi was welcomed by Biden at his residence, where the two leaders hugged each other. Biden held Modi's hand as he led him into the house.

"A warm and special beginning to an important visit. In a special gesture @POTUS Joe Biden hosts PM @narendramodi at his residence. PM @narendramodi warmly received by @POTUS Joe Biden at Greenville, Delaware ahead of their bilateral meeting," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Ukraine war and Modi's recent visit to Kyiv is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral meeting, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan earlier said.

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," Modi had said in his departure statement in New Delhi.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs T H Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

Modi, who is here as part of his three-day visit to the United States, will also hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are in the US for the Quad Summit.

The annual Quad summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Beijing sees it as an anti-China grouping.

In his departure statement in New Delhi, Modi said he looked forward to joining his colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit.

"The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," he added.

The Quad leaders are also set to unveil a 'milestone' initiative to prevent, detect, treat and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

Earlier, a large group of the Indian diaspora greeted Modi upon his arrival at the Philadelphia International Airport, from where he travelled to Wilmington.

Modi greeted a group of people dressed in traditional attire, with many of them holding the Indian tri-colour. He walked along the fenced area, signed autographs for some of them and shook hands with some others.

"An energetic welcome in Philadelphia! Our diaspora's blessings are greatly cherished," Modi said in another post on X.

"The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them," the prime minister said. "Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!"

From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

The prime minister's other engagements include joining an Indian diaspora event at Long Island and participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," Modi said.

"The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," the prime minister said.

The 'Summit of the Future' will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a 'better present and safeguard the future,' according to the UN.