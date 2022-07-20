Jharkhand woman cop mowed down during vehicle check

A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check, on Tuesday night following which the police arrested one accused person in the matter.

IMAGE: PSI Sandhya Topno. Photograph: ANI

She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana Police station.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday morning, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, "She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital."

"The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," the police officer said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.